The Democratic Republic of Congo's government has issued an arrest warrant for Moise Katumbi, an opposition leader planning a possible election challenge to President Joseph Kabila. Government spokesman Lambert Mende said on Thursday that the arrest warrant was issued after Katumbi was indicted on a charge of hiring mercenaries.

Papa Wemba was buried on Wednesday in Kinshasa, after three days of official mourning period. His remains will be moved in the coming days to a mausoleum being built in his honor, the governor of Kinshasa, Andre Kimbuta, announced during a funeral mass at the Notre Dame of Congo Cathedral.

President Joseph Kabila has posthumously awarded Papa Wemba the title of Grand Officer of the National Order. “We elevate you posthumously to the rank of Grand Officer of the National Order of the Kabila-Lumumba national heroes for your merits, and your loyal and distinguished services to the Congolese nation,” Joseph Kabila said during an official ceremony honoring Papa Wemba on Monday.

Iconic Congolese musician Papa Wemba died on Sunday in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, where he was performing at the Urban Music Festival of Anoumabo (Femua). He collapsed on stage, his spokesman Henry Noel Mbuta Vokia told Radio Okapi. Papa Wemba, born Jules Shungu Wembadio is one of the greatest icons of Congolese music.