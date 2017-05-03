Gambling in the Democratic Republic of Congo is a booming industry. It is an industry that has been helped by legalization over ten years ago; having many casinos featuring thousands of slots and tables grow overnight. Nevertheless, it is also a primal spot for legalized online gambling to also take place.

After a long period of debates and questions that had remained unanswered, it seems like the DRC minister has come forward to clear a few aspects for the public. A major concern that was addressed lately is the fact that the country does not seem to afford to hold proper elections this year. This warning has come to the surface after the death of the key opposition figure. This has led to a wide range of fragile political deals in the country.

The Democratic Republic of Congo's government has issued an arrest warrant for Moise Katumbi, an opposition leader planning a possible election challenge to President Joseph Kabila. Government spokesman Lambert Mende said on Thursday that the arrest warrant was issued after Katumbi was indicted on a charge of hiring mercenaries.

Papa Wemba was buried on Wednesday in Kinshasa, after three days of official mourning period. His remains will be moved in the coming days to a mausoleum being built in his honor, the governor of Kinshasa, Andre Kimbuta, announced during a funeral mass at the Notre Dame of Congo Cathedral.